Smriti Irani’s latest viral Instagram post is all about motivation

Smriti Irani also shared an image along with the motivational post on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Smriti Irani's post prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Union Minister Smriti Irani is a regular user of Instagram. Taking to the platform, she often shares different kinds of posts that are highly relatable. Just like her latest success-related motivational share. There is a chance that her post will make you nod in agreement.

“As the wise man once said on the Internet —Work in silence and let success be your noise,” she wrote. She also added the hashtags #netgyan and #fridaywalifeeling. Her post is complete with a smiling image of her standing on a podium in front of a microphone.

Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani:

The post, since being shared some 12 hours ago, has gathered more than 38,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Many agreed with Irani’s post. A few shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“Nice,” wrote an Instagram user. “Absolute truth,” shared another. “You are inspiring,” expressed a third. 

What are your thoughts on the share?

smriti irani instagram

