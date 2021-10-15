Home / Trending / Smriti Irani shares pic of incredible artwork to wish Subho Bijoya
Smriti Irani shared Subho Bijoya related image on her Instagram Stories.
Smriti Irani shared the Subho Bijoya related post about an hour ago.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 01:51 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Today is Bijoya or Bijoya Dashami. This is the day that marks the end of the five-day long celebration of Durga Puja. This is the day on which people celebrate the triumph of good over evil. On this day, people from across the world, especially Bengalis, come together to wish each other. Marking the occasion, Smriti Irani too shared an Instagram Stories.

The union minister posted an amazing artwork that showcases a woman putting sindur or vermilion on Maa Durga's cheeks. This is a ritual followed by Bengali women while bidding adieu to Goddess Durga.

Take a look at what Smriti Irani posted:

Smriti Irani, a few days ago, also posted a video to wish everyone on the special occassion of Mahalaya. “Shubho Mahalaya,” she simply posted while sharing the video.

What are your thoughts on Smriti Irani’s Subho Bijoya share?

