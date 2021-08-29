Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Smriti Irani takes help of Chandler and Rachel to share sweet message on friendship

Smriti Irani shared a video showcasing a scene from the TV show Friends featuring the characters Chandler Bing and Rachel Green.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The image shows a scene from the TV show Friends featuring the character Rachel Green.

Smriti Irani is a regular user of Instagram who often takes to the platform to share various kinds of posts. Her shares never fail to create a buzz among netizens. Just like her latest share where she posted a sweet message on friendship with the help of Chandler Bing and Rachel Green – the characters from the popular American TV series Friends.

The union minister shared a scene featuring the two characters. In the scene, Rachel calls Chandler ‘a idiot’ to which he replies, “I’m sure you’re right, but why?”

“That one idiot friend who spills the beans out of pure fright when u r in trouble with your parents … that one friend whose jokes only u understand and ROFL … that one friend who defends you to the death behind your back… that one friend you haven’t met in a long time .. Ping him / her and say u r the only idiot in my life (unless u have more) and I’m grateful for all our times together.. Ping that Bing in your life,” Smriti Irani wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 59,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated several likes, including one from actor Twinkle Khanna.

People had various things to say about the sweet post on friendship. Many also expressed their reactions using heart or laughing out loud emoticons.

“Friends fan spotted,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww,” shared another. “This post is funny, just like Friends,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the share by Smriti Irani?

