Home / Trending / Smriti Irani takes netizens on a trip around ‘Dilli’ in her Instagram stories
trending

Smriti Irani takes netizens on a trip around ‘Dilli’ in her Instagram stories

Published on Oct 03, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Smriti Irani shared this image on her Instagram stories.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
By Trisha Sengupta

If you are someone who follows Smriti Irani on Instagram, you may be aware of the different posts she often shares. From inspiring to funny, her shares are of different tastes. The same is also reflected in her Instagram stories. Just like her recent shares where she took netizens on a trip around ‘Dilli.’

In her Instagram stories, the union minister shared various images. The pictures showcase different things. While some show Metro stations or her taking a trip in Delhi Metro, a few showcases a favourite street food of many – jalebi. She also shared an image of a busy road, where the Red Fort is visible in the background, with the caption “Purani yaadon ki purani Dilli [Old memories of old Delhi].”

Take a look at some of the images Smriti Irani shared:

Artwork at Delhi Metro station. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
A look inside a train of Delhi Metro. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Smriti Irani shared this image of a Metro station. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Smriti Irani shared an image of jalebi being prepared. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
An image of jalebi. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
RELATED STORIES

That, however, is not all. In one of the slides in her Instagram stories, she also shared a motivational quote. “Moral of the story. Never be so busy making a living that you forget to make a life,” it reads.

Motivational post. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

In one of the images she also talked about taking a selfie with a stranger. “Selfies with strangers… not so strange when it’s a young girl going to her French class… c ya soon,” she added.

Smriti Irani's selfie with a stranger. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Smriti Irani also shared an Instagram post capturing a glimpse of her visit to Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. When translated from Hindi, the caption she shared reads, “You did me lots of favour Delhi.”

What are your thoughts on the images shared by Smriti Irani?

Topics
smriti irani instagram
