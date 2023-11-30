Snake catcher rescues reptile from empty can, warns people against littering

A snake catcher from Tasmania, Australia, took to Facebook to warn people about littering after a snake got its head stuck in an empty can. The page also shared an image of the snake after rescuing it. Since being posted, many appreciated their efforts to save the snake.

Snake's head stuck in a can. (Facebook/@Snake Catcher Tasmania)

"Every year! Please don’t be a tosser, and squash your cans before you throw them out!" wrote the Facebook page Snake Catcher Tasmania. They also shared a few pictures of the snake. In one of the pictures, the snake has its head stuck in the empty can. In another picture, you can see a person trying to free the snake from the can. After the reptile was rescued, it was freed in the wild. (Also Read: Man rescues snake hiding behind a picture frame. Watch)

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared on November 26 on social media. Since being shared, it has gained various likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts about littering on roads and hurting animals.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, "Not a fan of snakes at all. But not a fan of any animal being injured because of humans carelessness."

A second commented, "Was he/she harmed? So glad you helped him/her. I love snakes!"

A third shared, "Good job. Wonderful creatures."

A fourth added, "We need to bring back the littering campaigns."

"Stop littering!" said a fifth.

