Snake climbing a wall reminds people of Nokia’s iconic game. Watch

There are some moments in everyone’s childhood that others can relate too. Just like playing the iconic snake game on Nokia mobiles that kept many entertained as kids. People are again reminded of the game after a video of a snake was shared online. It is the climbing skills of the reptile that left people stunned and made them think of the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coronado National Memorial took to their official Facebook page to share the video which has now wowed people. “You never know who might stop by the visitor center. Yesterday this Sonoran mountain kingsnake (Lampropeltis pyromelana) showed off its climbing skills on our adobe walls,” they wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,000 likes. People took to the comments section to post various reactions.

“I used to play this game on my Nokia. Graphics weren't as good as this though,” joked a Facebook user. “Beautiful snake! That is something I would like to see!!!!,” wrote another. “Omg... that looks like some kind of video game. Amazing animals!,’ commented a third. “Nokia snake game,” posted a fourth. Some shared GIFs showing the mobile game to express their reactions to the video.