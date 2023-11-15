Sneaky cat snatches food bowl from dog. Watch how the pooch reacts

There are several videos that show the bond between cats and dogs. Such clips never fail to amuse us. And now, another such video has taken over social media and has left people chuckling. It shows how a cat takes away a dog's food bowl.

Snapshot of the dog and the cat. (X/@buitengebieden)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared by the X handle @buitengebieden. This page often shares numerous animal-related videos. In this particular clip, you can see a cat lying under a table. Just in front of the table, a dog can be seen eating from a bowl. Then, the cat slowly approaches the bowl and takes it away from the pooch. At first, the pooch seems to be confused but later just ignores the cat.

In the caption of the post, @buitengebieden wrote, "The food is mine."

Watch the video of the cat and the dog here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on November 15. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 2.4 million times. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Cats are always the boss."

A second commented, "Sneaky cat!"

A third said, "When the cat and dog battle for food, it's like the Wrestle Mania of the animal kingdom."

"That was a smart strategy," posted a fourth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON