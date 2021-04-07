Snehil Dixit Mehra spots Cristiano Ronaldo, posts clip with DDLJ's ‘palat’ twist

Content creator and actor Snehil Dixit Mehra, who goes by BC Aunty on Instagram, recently spotted Cristiano Ronaldo at a hotel in Serbia and shared a video of the footballer. What has left people giggling is the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) twist she gave to the clip while sharing it online.

“Nazren Mili Dil Dhadka … Meri Dhakan Ne Kaha... Love You Raja,” she wrote while posting the video. “Nazren Mili Dil Dhadka … Meri Dhakan Ne Kaha... Love You Raja,” she wrote while sharing the video. This is a line from a song from the film Raja.

As for the DDLJ twist, Mehra added the famous ‘palat’ dialogue from the movie. In the iconic scene, Simran (Kajol) walks away at a station and Raj (Shah Rukh Khan), decides in his head, that if she loves him, she will turn around and look at him. He even goes on whispering ‘palat’ until Simran turns.

Take a look at the video Mehra shared and it may leave you laughing out loud:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“Bade bade shahron mein aise choti choti cheeze hoti rehti hai,” wrote an Instagram user with another dialogue from the film DDLJ. “Lucky,” said another. “Haha,” commented a third.

There were many who shared fire or laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.

She also shared another video of Cristiano Ronaldo signing a jersey. “Dhanya Bhaag Humare. And this has also happened in Serbia, #bcaunty gets to stay in the same hotel as @cristiano,” she wrote along with the video.

What do you think of Mehra’s video showcasing Cristiano Ronaldo?