Socialism and Mamatha Banerjee, Tamil couple who went viral, tie the knot in presence of Communism, Leninism

Tamil Nadu: Socialism, Communism, and Leninism are the progeny of a district CPI secretary. The kids were born during the fall of the Soviet Union, but were so named by their father to signify that there is "no end to communism as long as the human race lives on."
Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 08:37 AM IST
On Sunday, Socialism and Mamatha Banerjee finally tied the knot in Tamil Nadu's Salem district (Photo via social media)

The marriage between Socialism and Mamatha Banerjee was called by many a match made in heaven as the Tamil couple's wedding announcement went viral last week. On Sunday, the couple finally tied the knot in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, news agency ANI reported, with the wedding ceremony being attended by Socialism's siblings Communism and Leninism. Communist Party of India (CPI) president R Mutharasan was also present at the wedding event in Panaimarathupatti, added the news agency ANI. What's more, Leninism's son, named Marxism, was also in attendance at the wedding, reported ANI.

Socialism, Communism, and Leninism are all the progeny of A. Mohan, a CPI district secretary. The kids were born during the fall of the Soviet Union, but were so named by their father to signify that there is "no end to communism as long as the human race lives on." Socialism is the youngest, while Communism the eldest. Pictures of the wedding invitation, embossed with hammer-and-sickle emblems, between Socialism and a woman named Mamatha Banerjee went viral last week. The bride is named after the West Bengal chief minister, who incidentally led to the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s downfall in the state. The match for irony couldn't have been better.

Mohan said that there was nothing unusual about his sons' names -- some of his "comrades" gave their children names such as Moscow, Russia, Vietnam and Czechoslovakia. But he admitted that his boys, especially Communism, were sometimes teased at school. One hospital refused to admit Communism when he was three years old.

The telephone numbers of the Tamil couple were printed on the wedding invite, and this prompted many netizens to shower blessings on the wedding duo, ANI reported, adding a bunch of reactions from the Twitter hivemind who revelled at this fated match. "Well... from communism to socialism, that's a welcome change lol:)," a Twitterati was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)

