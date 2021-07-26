Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet
trending

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

“Got one where hobby was scrolling Insta reels,” shared a Twitter user.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 07:51 PM IST
A Twitter user shared a post detailing a quirky hobby mentioned in one's CV and the tweet has since prompted a ton of reactions on social media. (representational image)(Unsplash)

Every now and then, social media is set abuzz by interesting and quirky resumes shared by people looking for their dream jobs. Sometimes these CVs perfectly highlight the candidate’s special skill which can help them in the job they are applying to and sometimes they leave people laughing. Well, a similar tiny tale about a candidate’s resume has gone viral. This time it’s because of a certain ‘skill’ listed by the candidate on his resume. A Twitter user shared a post detailing this addition and the tweet has since prompted a ton of reactions on social media.

“Got a CV today and the guy literally listed one of his skills as ‘googling’,” shared Twitter user Cat McGee. “We’re interviewing him,” she added in the same post. The tweet, since being posted, has received over 1.8 lakh likes and several reactions since being shared on July 23.

Take a look at the viral tweet:

This tweet has collected various reactions from people.

“You would be surprised how many people can't proper Google. I am not talking about technical use of browser and Google. I am talking about writing the proper keywords, excluding some or try and test different phrases,” wrote a Twitter user. “Got one where hobby was scrolling Insta reels,” shared another. “I often joke that if you took Google away from me, I'd be useless! I think knowing how to search Google well is a pretty cool skill to have, but if you put it on your CV, expect it to be tested,” wrote a third. “My resume says I can juggle. I can't, I just want to know how closely my interviewer is reading it,” commented a fourth.

McGee also clarified in one of the comments that the candidate had a great CV overall.

What do you think of this tweet?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
interview twitter google
TRENDING NEWS

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

85 Days of Night

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP