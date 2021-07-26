Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

Every now and then, social media is set abuzz by interesting and quirky resumes shared by people looking for their dream jobs. Sometimes these CVs perfectly highlight the candidate’s special skill which can help them in the job they are applying to and sometimes they leave people laughing. Well, a similar tiny tale about a candidate’s resume has gone viral. This time it’s because of a certain ‘skill’ listed by the candidate on his resume. A Twitter user shared a post detailing this addition and the tweet has since prompted a ton of reactions on social media.

“Got a CV today and the guy literally listed one of his skills as ‘googling’,” shared Twitter user Cat McGee. “We’re interviewing him,” she added in the same post. The tweet, since being posted, has received over 1.8 lakh likes and several reactions since being shared on July 23.

Take a look at the viral tweet:

This tweet has collected various reactions from people.

“You would be surprised how many people can't proper Google. I am not talking about technical use of browser and Google. I am talking about writing the proper keywords, excluding some or try and test different phrases,” wrote a Twitter user. “Got one where hobby was scrolling Insta reels,” shared another. “I often joke that if you took Google away from me, I'd be useless! I think knowing how to search Google well is a pretty cool skill to have, but if you put it on your CV, expect it to be tested,” wrote a third. “My resume says I can juggle. I can't, I just want to know how closely my interviewer is reading it,” commented a fourth.

McGee also clarified in one of the comments that the candidate had a great CV overall.

What do you think of this tweet?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON