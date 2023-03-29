Son makes shirt for dad in sewing class. Video wows people

The posts shared by parents showing off the gifts they received from their kids often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. And, this Instagram video may have the same effect on you. The wonderful clip shows a proud papa showing off a shirt that his son made for him.

The image shows the boy who made a shift for his dad..(Instagram/@daddyfiles)

The dad, Aaron Gouveia, took to his personal Instagram page to share the video. “Sam made me a shirt at sewing class! I'm floored!!” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show the boy handing a shirt to his dad and explaining how he made it in his class. As the video progresses, the kid also explains more about the material and the style of the shirt. The video then goes on to show the dad wearing the shirt and thanking his little boy for the wonderful gift. The clip ends with the dad saying that he would wear the shirt while going out for dinner.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 84,000 views. The share has also gathered close to 17,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“WOW! The skill at that age! Garment making is not for the faint of heart! He is something special. I hope my son can grow up to have his talent and focus!” shared an Instagram user. “YOU ARE AWESOME! I love the pattern too! Bravo!” commented another. “Amazing talent, Sam, and I love the thoughtfulness that went into your work!” expressed a third. “So awesome to not only show him how much you love and appreciate it but also how interested you were in how he made it, why he chose the fabric etc,” wrote a fourth.

