Song based on rivers of India impresses Anand Mahindra, industrialist shares video

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter user who shares witty and intriguing posts on the micro-blogging site for his 10.4 million followers. Besides this, he also shares entertaining content and hails people for their creativity and innovations. The industrialist recently took to Twitter to share a ‘wondrous song’ named Rivers of India. As the name suggests, the song is based on the names of rivers in India. It was conceived and created by the distinguished alumnus of IITM Kanniks Kannikeswaran and was produced by the International Center for Clean Water, IIT Madras.

“A wondrous song based on the names of 51 rivers of India. Created to build awareness of this valuable resource. A global collaboration featuring Bombay Jayashri (and her son, Amrit) along with Kaushiki Chakraborty (and her son, Rishith) & many others. Let the music flow through you—just like a river. Enjoy it—& enjoy the weekend,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a video on Twitter. The video captures several rivers across the country, originating from the mighty mountains and flowing through scenic landscapes.

The song was released on Earth Day in 2021 to create awareness about conserving and protecting water resources. The music video features Bombay Jayashri, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Rishith Desikan and Amrit Ramnath, among others.

Since being shared two days ago, the tweet has accumulated over 2.8 lakh views, over 4,400 likes and several retweets. The share has also raked a plethora of comments.

“Tribute to our rivers which are the lifeline of our nation is really fantastic! Salute the team behind this rendition,” expressed a Twitter user. Another joined, “Mothers and Rivers are lifelines of civilisation. Wonderful rendition, blessings to the little master. Heavenly experience.” A third wrote, “What an amazing song and our culture in our India 51 rivers about creating songs based on it’s something very special, what a music-based love to hear again and again. Thank you for sharing a music video message to the World about India.” “This is soooo beautiful…. Thank you sir, you so frequently draw our attention to awesome things happening in our country…,” commented a fourth with smiling emoticons.

