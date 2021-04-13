Home / Trending / ‘Sounds good’: ASMR related video by Guinness World Records is oddly satisfying
“Dang these records are amazing,” wrote a YouTube user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to various social media platforms to share different kinds of record making videos. While some of the videos leave people surprised, a few also make them chuckle. There is now a latest addition to their list of videos and it shows ASMR related records created by different people.

GWR shared the video on YouTube. “This is ASMR Guinness World Records style! Put your headphones on and enjoy the sound of record breaking!” they wrote while posting the clip.

There is a chance that eight-minute-long oddly satisfying video will keep you hooked till the end:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 46,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Many wrote how the video is oddly satisfying to watch.

“Dang these records are amazing,” wrote a YouTube user. “Awesome,” expressed another. “Wowww lovely share,” said a third. "So satisfying to watch," commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on GWR’s ASMR related video?

