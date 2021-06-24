South African woman’s claim about giving birth to ten babies is fake: Report

A woman from South Africa made headlines earlier this month after she claimed to give birth to ten babies in a single pregnancy. The incident, reported by Pretoria News, featured 37-year-old Gosiame Thamara Sithole who allegedly gave birth to seven boys and three girls. Sithole was in the running to snatch the Guinness World Record title for delivering the most children delivered at a single birth to survive. However, following an enquiry, the claim turned out fake.

According to initial reports, Sithole’s partner, Teboho Tsotetsi said that doctors had detected eight babies during medical scans, two less than what Sithole delivered.

However, according to a recent report by the BBC, no official medical report of the incident could be collected from the Guateng province near Johannesburg. Adding to that, some medical tests pointed out that Sithole was not even pregnant recently which disproved the claim completely.

The report further states the matter drew suspicion after the news source that originally published about the birth, failed to disclose the hospital where the babies were born. Adding fuel to fire, several hospitals in Gauteng province denied any involvement in the matter.

The previous reports by the BBC were published after the local mayor confirmed the birth of the ten babies. Later, a government spokesman clarified that the mayor only had the family's word and nobody actually saw the babies.

Sithole is now under enquiry under the mental health act and is kept under observation.