‘Spa, gym, exotic food’: Inside India’s luxurious train filled with ‘royal elegance’

An Australian chef captured a video giving a glimpse of her ride on India’s most luxurious train, the Golden Chariot. She revealed the ultra-luxurious amenities inside the train, including a spa, gym, exotic food, and comfortable cabins. The inside of the Golden Chariot, India’s luxurious train. (Instagram/@sarahtodd)

“All aboard the most luxurious train ride in South India—the @GoldenChariotOfficial! From the moment you step onto its opulent carriages, it’s a journey like no other. Think indulgent meals served in vintage dining cars, dreamy cabins and every corner filled with a touch of royal elegance,” Sarah Todd wrote.

“But the magic doesn’t stop on board—this train makes stops at ancient temples, breathtaking landscapes, and cultural gems. It’s not just travel; it’s an experience that seamlessly blends history, luxury, and adventure,” she added.

The video captures glimpses of her eating, exercising and getting a spa inside the train. She also shows her luxurious cabin.

Take a look at the video here:

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “That’s my kinda holiday. I could handle some pampering. It looks luxurious.” Another added, “The train and the service looks great. Where does this train start from?”

A third commented, “Beautiful and stunning my India.” A fourth expressed, “Running on a treadmill in a moving train! Now that’s on my list for sure.”

About the Golden Chariot:

It is the “first and only luxury train in India” that offers tours to the country's southern region. According to its official website, the train is designed to “recreate the aesthetics of Dravidian cultural ethos” and takes passengers through the most prominent destinations in South India.

Several amenities are available on the train, including “designed restaurants, lounge bar, business centre, gymnasium and a wellness spa.” It also has “26 twin bed cabins, 17 double bed cabins and 1 cabin for the physically challenged.”

Three different itineraries are offered, covering major areas in the South Indian states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The journey also explores the Union Territory of Pondicherry.

According to the site, the tariff for international travellers starts at ₹61,000 per night, with half the fare for children between the ages of 5 and 12.