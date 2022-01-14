Spaghetti freezes mid-air due to extreme cold in US, pic goes viral

A picture of spaghetti wrapped around a fork frozen mid-air is going all kinds of viral on social media. Captured at New Hampshire's Mount Washington in the US, the pic shows the extreme cold temperature of the place. There is a chance that the pic will leave you intrigued.

The Mount Washington Observatory took to Twitter to share the image. “One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at #sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite,” they wrote while posting the image.

Take a look at the tweet:

Though the tweet has gathered about 2,000 likes, the picture has gone viral as it is now being posted by many across various social media platforms. The share has also accumulated various comments from people.

“And the Mt. Washington Observatory spaghetti challenge is born!” joked a Twitter user. “Wow! It took me some time to figure out that’s an actual photograph of spaghetti and fork frozen mid-air! The snow looks like clouds and the whole thing reminds me of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” shared. “WOW! Amazing shot! Thank you for sharing!” expressed a third.

