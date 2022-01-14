Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Spaghetti freezes mid-air due to extreme cold in US, pic goes viral
trending

Spaghetti freezes mid-air due to extreme cold in US, pic goes viral

The picture of the spaghetti freezing mid-air due to extreme cold in USA was posted on Twitter.
The image shows the spaghetti freezing mid-air due to extreme cold in the US.(Twitter/@MWObs)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:55 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A picture of spaghetti wrapped around a fork frozen mid-air is going all kinds of viral on social media. Captured at New Hampshire's Mount Washington in the US, the pic shows the extreme cold temperature of the place. There is a chance that the pic will leave you intrigued.

The Mount Washington Observatory took to Twitter to share the image. “One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at #sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite,” they wrote while posting the image.

Take a look at the tweet:

RELATED STORIES

Though the tweet has gathered about 2,000 likes, the picture has gone viral as it is now being posted by many across various social media platforms. The share has also accumulated various comments from people.

“And the Mt. Washington Observatory spaghetti challenge is born!” joked a Twitter user. “Wow! It took me some time to figure out that’s an actual photograph of spaghetti and fork frozen mid-air! The snow looks like clouds and the whole thing reminds me of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” shared. “WOW! Amazing shot! Thank you for sharing!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
usa twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP