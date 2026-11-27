A hunter in Spain could be jailed for up to two years for shooting and killing an endangered brown bear. According to Spanish news website Ileon, the brown bear was shot dead during a wild boar hunt on Saturday at the Picos de Europa National Park in Spain.

A bear killed in 2020 by hunters in Spain (Instagram/@fundacion_oso_pardo) more less

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The hunter was part of a group of local hunters conducting an authorised cull of wild boars in the Picos de Europa National Park, which is Spain's highest-protected natural area. Local hunters with the required level of specialisation are allowed to take part in such hunts and shoot inside the park. The hunt was supervised by an environmental officer and two wardens from the Regional Government.

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(Also read: Millionaire trophy hunter killed by ‘Black Death’ buffalo he was hunting on African safari)

Who killed the brown bear?

One of the hunters, a resident of nearby Posada de Valdeón, is now under investigation after being identified as the alleged shooter, Ileon reported, citing sources familiar with the case.

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{{^usCountry}} It is not yet clear whether the shot was fired accidentally or deliberately. However, sources told Ileon that heavy rain had caused poor visibility in the mountains at the time of the hunt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is not yet clear whether the shot was fired accidentally or deliberately. However, sources told Ileon that heavy rain had caused poor visibility in the mountains at the time of the hunt. {{/usCountry}}

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Brown bears are legally protected and listed as endangered in Spain.

Any criminal liability would fall on the hunter or hunters who fired the shot. However, it is still unclear who was responsible. Officials at the Ministry of the Environment have not shared these details.

What is the government saying?

In response to queries from Ileon, the ministry also did not clarify whether weather and visibility conditions were suitable when the shot was fired or when the brown bear was killed. It has also not revealed the distance between the hunter and the bear.

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Other sources, however, reported that the area witnessed torrential rain on the morning of Saturday, November 21. They said the conditions were not ideal for hunting animals, including wild boars. Such hunts are permitted under the National Park's Management and Use Plan.

The ministry has defended its decision not to release details of the incident, saying information about the exact circumstances would instead be handed over to the Seprona as part of the investigation. Seprona is the environment protection unit of Spain’s law enforcement agency, and is already leading the investigation.

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According to a report in El Pais, the Minister of Agriculture, Joaquín Antonio Pino, attributed the shooting to "an act of self-defense" and called it an "unfortunate situation," while insisting that "people, livestock, and economic activity itself come first."

Brown bears in Spain

According to Olive Press News, brown bears are among Spain’s most endangered animals and have spent decades recovering from the brink of extinction.

Their numbers in the Cantabrian Mountains dropped to fewer than 100 in the 1990s following years of hunting, poisoning and habitat loss.

Conservation efforts have since helped the population recover. A major genetic census published in 2023 estimated that around 370 brown bears lived across the mountain range.

(Also read: Hunter mistaken for prey, shot dead by mates in Palghar)

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However, the species continues to face threats from human activity, including illegal hunting and the destruction of its natural habitat.

WWF Spain condemned the killing and demanded an urgent investigation with full transparency. The Franz Weber Foundation also announced it will bring the matter to the attention of the European Commission.