Millionaire trophy hunter killed by ‘Black Death’ buffalo he was hunting on African safari

An American millionaire, who was known as a big game hunter, was brutally killed while on a South African safari by a buffalo he was trying to kill. According to reports, 52-year-old Asher Watkins from Texas died while he was tracking a 1.3-ton Cape buffalo in Limpopo province. Texan millionaire Asher Watkins was killed during a hunting trip in South Africa. (Facebook/Asher Watkins Outdoors)

“Sudden and unprovoked attack”

Coenraad Vermaak Safaris (CV Safaris) addressed the incident in a statement, reported the Metro. “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA. On Sunday while on a hunting safari with us in South Africa’s Limpopo Province, Asher was fatally injured, in a sudden and unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo.”

Also Read: Iraqi man killed and devoured by pet lion he tried to tame just days after buying it

The agency expressed its grief over the incident, adding that it is doing everything possible to support Watkins’ family. "This is a devastating incident and our hearts go out to his loved ones. We are doing everything we can to support the family members who are here with us and those back in the United States as they navigate this tragic loss.”

What happened?

According to a report by the Metro, a Cape Buffalo bull, known as the Black Death, suddenly charged towards Watkins and slammed into him. The agitated animal killed the millionaire ‘almost instantly’. It is unclear if the animal has been put down.

“He was tracking it together with one of our professional hunters and one of our trackers," CV Safaris said in a statement.

Ex-wife speaks out:

Watkins' former wife opened up about the tragedy, adding that their daughter is in a state of shock. “It’s a reality that’s still hard to put into words. Our hearts are heavy as we navigate the days ahead, especially for Savannah as she grieves her dad. We’ve been in a state of shock and heartbreak ever since, trying to process not just the loss, but the complexity that comes with it,” she told the outlet.

Watkins was an American trophy hunter who frequently shared visuals of himself with corpses of various animals, including deer, ducks, and mountain lions.