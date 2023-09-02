News / Trending / Specially-abled woman’s dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Chaleya wows people

Specially-abled woman’s dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Chaleya wows people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 02, 2023 05:37 PM IST

A video shared on Instagram shows dancer Susmita Chakraborty grooving to SRK and Nayanthara’s Chaleya. Singer Shilpa Rao posted the video.

Shilpa Rao took to Instagram to share a video of a specially-abled woman dancing to the hit track Chaleya. Sung by Rao along with Arijit Singh, the song is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

The image shows a woman dancing to Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Chaleya. (Instagram/@susmitac919 )
The image shows a woman dancing to Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Chaleya. (Instagram/@susmitac919 )

“Your dedication and love for your art is so inspiring. Thank you for being you. #Chaleya sounds even more nice because of the way you’ve danced on it, thank you so much,” the singer wrote. She also tagged the dancer, Susmita Chakraborty.

Also Read: Woman's soulful rendition of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Chaleya goes viral

The video opens to show Chakraborty dressed in traditional attire. Soon, she goes on to show incredible dance moves that will stun you. The song is from SRK’s upcoming film Jawan.

Take a look at this dance video:

The video was posted on August 22. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.6 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received close to 79,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

Also Read: Woman steals heart with her dance performance to Chaleya. Watch

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“I am mesmerised by her performance,” shared an Instagram user. “So graceful she is... didn't want the reel to end. She has given the song a new life,” added another. “The most beautiful thing I have seen in a while. Inspirational,” joined a third. “You dance so beautifully… love your dance moves,” posted a fourth. “How beautiful,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out