Delhi Customs has arrested a passenger who landed in the national capital with a “pre-owned” luxury wristwatch valued at ₹94 lakh. Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport seized the Patek Philippe watch from the passenger on November 11.

A Patek Philippe watch was seized from a passenger at Delhi airport (X/@AirportGenCus)

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The arrest and the seizure was announced in a social media post by Delhi Customs yesterday.

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(Also read: ₹20 lakh gold hidden in plastic water bottle">Air India passenger caught with ₹20 lakh gold hidden in plastic water bottle)

Passenger arrested over Patek Philippe watch

On November 11, a passenger arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 3 on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai. He flew in on flight SG5106 from Dubai.

Customs officials, acting on a tip, diverted him at the Green Channel for X-ray screening and a personal and baggage search. During the search, the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) triggered an alert.

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{{^usCountry}} A pre-owned Patek Philippe Aquanaut luxury wrist watch was subsequently recovered from the SpiceJet passenger. It is not clear whether the passenger — who has not been publicly identified — was wearing the watch or had it concealed in his luggage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A pre-owned Patek Philippe Aquanaut luxury wrist watch was subsequently recovered from the SpiceJet passenger. It is not clear whether the passenger — who has not been publicly identified — was wearing the watch or had it concealed in his luggage. {{/usCountry}}

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“The passenger was diverted at the Green Channel for X-ray screening and a personal and baggage search. The DFMD gate triggered an alert, which led to the recovery of a pre-owned Patek Philippe Aquanaut luxury wrist watch,” the social media from Delhi Customs post read.

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Customs officials said that a “Chartered Engineer” examined the watch, certified it as genuine, and the timepiece was seized. The Patek Philippe model was certified as genuine and valued at ₹94 lakh.

“The watch was seized under section 110 and the passenger was arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway,” officials said.

More about Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe is a prestigious Swiss luxury watchmaker, typically regarded as the top watchmaker among Swiss brands. Its own website describes it as the “oldest and only remaining family-owned Geneva watchmaking company”.

The price of a Patek Philippe Aquanaut typically ranges from $50,000 to over $150,000 (USD), depending on the exact model.

(Also read: Singapore billionaire's daughter's ex-employee jailed for stealing S$73,000 Patek Philippe watch, spending nearly S$20,000 at nightclubs)

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