‘Spider-Man’ rides on car’s bonnet in Delhi, caught by police after video goes viral

Delhi Police took swift action after visuals of a man dressed in a Spider-Man costume riding on the bonnet of a car went viral on social media. The driver and the daredevil passenger were both penalised for dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate, and not wearing a seatbelt. Delhi Police arrested Spider-Man and the driver of the vehicle over dangerous driving. (X/ANI)

“On receiving a complaint on social media about a car seen on Dwarka roads with a person dressed as Spider-Man on its bonnet, the Delhi Traffic Police took action. The person in the Spider-Man costume was identified as Aditya (20), residing in Najafgarh. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gaurav Singh (19), residing in Mahavir Enclave. The owner and driver of the vehicle have been prosecuted for dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate, and not wearing a seatbelt, with a possible maximum fine of ₹26,000 and/or imprisonment or both,” wrote news agency ANI while sharing a picture on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The post, since being shared on July 24, has accumulated over 36,000 views. Additionally, it has collected numerous likes and reposts. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“India is the only nation where Spider-Man gets fine,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Today, Spider-Man also understands India is not for beginners.”

“Next sequel: Spider-Man Jailcoming!” joked a third.

A fourth expressed, “Spider-Man failed the escape test.”

“This is why Peter Parker left dressing up as Spider-Man,” wrote a fifth.