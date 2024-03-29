Man stops car on busy flyover, holds up traffic to record Instagram reel. People urge Delhi Police to take strict action

A video of a man brazenly disrupting traffic on a Delhi flyover to film an Instagram Reel was shared on social media. The clip has sparked anger among people, and many tagged the police department of the city on X to demand strict action against the driver who had held up traffic. Many have tagged Delhi Police on the comments section of the video that shows a man recording an Instagram reel on a flyover. (Unsplash/@uday_77)

A journalist took X to share the video of the incident. Written in Hindi, the caption posted alongside the video, when translated to English, reads, "Watch the reckless stunt. Video of a young man stopping traffic on Paschim Vihar flyover goes viral. Whether it is done to make a reel or to fulfil the desire for fame, the young man was seen carelessly doing stunts by stopping vehicles on the flyover in Paschim Vihar". The journalist also tagged several police authorities in Delhi.

Take a look at this video of the reckless stunt below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has collected more than 71,000 views. It has further accumulated nearly 1,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip. Several people tagged Delhi Police to attract their attention to the stunt video.

What did X users say about this stunt?

Most people took to the video's comments section and shared their reactions in Hindi. Below are some comments translated into English.

"Some people have no fear of the law at all," posted an X user.

"Leave studies, use social media and become famous quickly," added another sarcastically.

"Making a reel by blocking the entire traffic system, traffic police, please take strictest action on this," joined a third.

"Please take strict action against such brainless people," wrote a fourth.