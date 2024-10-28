Spiritual preacher Jaya Kishori under fire for carrying 2 lakh calfskin leather Dior bag

Spiritual preacher and singer Jaya Kishori has come under fire for carrying a Dior bag worth over ₹2 lakh while preaching non-materialism and detachment to her followers. The 29-year-old Hindu preacher was filmed with her customised Dior tote at an airport recently. Jaya Kishori was filmed with a customised Dior bag worth over ₹ 2 lakh.

A quick search of the Dior website reveals that the “Dior Book Tote” she was filmed carrying is crafted out of cotton and has a “cotton and calfskin” lining. The use of leather by a Hindu preacher only compounded the backlash.

Jaya Kishori under fire

“Spiritual preacher Jaya Kishori deleted her video where she was carrying a Dior bag worth ₹ 210000 only. Btw she preaches Non-Materialism & calls herself as Devotee of Lord Krishna. One more thing: Dior makes bags by using Calf Leather,” wrote X user Veena Jain.

“Jaya Kishori tells people not to be materialistic, yet she herself uses a luxury bag costing over Rs. 2 lakh. Most of these preachers are like this, using our religion to profit and live a lavish life,” another X user posted.

X users also dug out the singer’s other expensive possessions, like the Rolex watch she has been filmed wearing.

One person pointed out how Jaya Kishori claims to live in a cottage and asks her followers not to chase money while buying ₹2 lakh bags herself.

The use of leather in the handbag also invited massive backlash. “The preacher, who speaks about worshipping cows, is using a bag from a company that makes its products from cow leather,” read one of many such comments on social media.

Born on July 13, 1995, in Kolkata, Jaya Kishori claims she started leaning towards spirituality at an early age. She is today best known as a spiritual speaker, singer, and motivational figure who preaches religiosity and simple living.

