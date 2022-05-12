Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

Spotted deer runs back into wild after being rescued. Watch delightful video

The spotted deer ran back into the wild after it was rescued from a well in Tamil Nadu. 
A screengrab of the video of a spotted deer being released into the wild. (@supriyasahuias/Twitter)
Published on May 12, 2022 11:32 AM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

If you are an animal lover, then you must be elated to see videos of wild animals being rescued. It is always delightful to see videos of wild animals being released back into the forest. The true meaning of the word freedom is realised when one sees the way the wild animals run back into the wild which is home for them. Like this video of a spotted deer being released into the wild that was posted by an IAS officer on Twitter.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted the video of the spotted deer being released into the wild on her Twitter account on Wednesday. The video has received more than 7,000 views so far. It shows the release of a spotted deer who was rescued from an open well by the forest department with assistance from the fire and rescue personnel in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur. The deer runs excitedly back to the forest after being released.

“Safe rescue and release of a Spotted Deer from an open well by the Forest Dept with assistance from the Fire & Rescue personnel. Well done DFO, Tiruvallur and Team. Every life is precious,” Supriya Sahu tweeted along with the video.

Watch the video below:

The IAS officer also posted photos of the deer inside the well and then being rescued.

See the photos below:

Many Twitter users praised the IAS officer for sharing the video of the rescue operation and lauded the forest department.

“Nice to see this one running away to safety. When deers are not released quickly they get stressed very fast while being handled by humans,” commented a Twitter user. “There is still humanity in this world, great effort,” posted another.

What do you think about this rescue operation of the deer?

