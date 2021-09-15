Home / Trending / Squirrel joins players to ‘play’ basketball. Watch sweet video
The image taken from video shows the squirrel in a basketball court.(Screengrab)
Squirrel joins players to ‘play’ basketball. Watch sweet video

“Squirrel wants to play basketball,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 04:49 PM IST

A video involving a squirrel and a game of basketball has now gone viral online. There is a chance that the video will leave you chuckling too.

Though it’s not known when or where the video was originally captured, now many are sharing it across various social media platforms. Just like this post shared on a Reddit. “Squirrel wants to play basketball,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show a few players playing basketball. Within moments, a squirrel invades the court to join them. We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video to see what happens next.

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 2,800 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different kinds of comments.

“Much respect to people that are kind to animals and children,” wrote a Twitter user. “It was actually mimicking his dribbling moves ... They need to find it a tiny ball it can play with and see what it does,” shared another. “This is so cute,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

