SRK's bald look from Jawan is viral and people can't stop making memes

The Jawan prevue dropped on Monday, and has already become a hit among people. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, with Deepika Padukone, has received a big thumbs up from the netizens. While people can't stop talking about this prevue, a particular scene from it has caught the attention of many. The scene shows Shah Rukh Khan in a bald look, dancing to the song Bekaraar Karke Hume by Hemant Kumar. Many people have shared memes on SRK's bald look from Jawan.(YouTube/@ Red Chillies Entertainment)

After this particular scene from the prevue of Jawan went viral, many people started sharing memes on it. Here are some of the funniest memes that will make you laugh out loud.

Take a look at the memes from the prevue of Jawan here:

A Twitter user wrote, "5-year-old me when parents ask me to dance for guests."

A second person edited another song over the video.

Someone even shared this is how working professionals feel on the weekend.

Another Twitter user even made a doll version of this scene!

A fifth wrote that this should be " acclaimed internationally."

Lastly, this tweet will surely make you chuckle.

Jawan has been directed by Atlee and has cinematography by GK Vishnu and music by Anirudh Ravichander. It is produced by Gauri Khan, under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 7.