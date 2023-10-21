SSSniperwolf apologises as YouTube demonetises her over ‘doxxing’ incident

Early in October, Twitch streamer Alia Shelesh a.k.a SSSniperwolf was accused by fellow YouTuber Jack Douglass (Jacksfilms) of doxxing him. Jack alleged that Alia shared his address on her Instagram story. He called her out via his X handle and pleaded with YouTube to demonetise the “dangerous creator.” In response, the platform has recently released a statement saying that the Twitch streamer has received a “temporary monetization suspension.” Following this, Alia apologised to Jack, saying that she hopes to reach a common ground with him.

SSSniperwolf has apologised for the 'doxxing' incident(X/ SSSniperwolf)

YouTube suspends SSSniperwolf's ‘monetisation’

YouTube's statement via a reply on Jack's X thread, reads “Confirming SSSniperWolf has received a temporary monetization suspension per Creator Responsibility policies. Off platform actions that put others’ personal safety at risk harm our community & the behavior on both sides isn’t what we want on YT. Hoping everyone helps move this convo to a better place.” This news took the internet by storm as the platform's tweet has garnered over 15.2 million views so far.

SSSniperwolf shares an apology post

Soon after the incident, Alia took to X, formerly Twitter to apologise for her behaviour and acknowledged that what she did was “inexcusable.” She wrote, “Let me start by saying I’m sorry for my recent actions; it is inexcusable. I’m sorry to Jacksfilm, YouTube, the entire creator community, and my incredible fans for not being a better example for appropriate conflict resolution.”

She also addressed Jack saying, “Jacksfilm, while we certainly don’t see eye to eye and have our differences, I am sorry for reacting the way I did when I should’ve taken the opportunity to show young creators how adults and professionals resolve conflict by communicating directly, respectfully, and privately; not for views or content, but a meaningful example of how conflict should be solved.”

“I will reach out directly and hope we can find some time to connect and communicate, respectfully. I’d also like to thank YouTube for holding me accountable. I deserve it, respect the decision and appreciate the opportunity to learn and grow from a true lapse in judgement,” she added.

