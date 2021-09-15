Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Stars, they're just like us’: Nasa shares how, posts viral pictures

“Breathtaking,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Nasa took to Instagram to share this image of a nebula.(Instagram/@nasa)

A post by Nasa has created a buzz online. Taking to Instagram, the space agency shared a few incredible images. They also shared a descriptive post and wrote how stars are "just like us.”

“Stars: they're just like us! (Composed of hydrogen, helium, and carbon.)” Nasa shared. “Nebulae are breathtakingly beautiful star-forming clouds of gas and dust. Pictured here (left to right) are four of the most famous known nebulae images captured by the Spitzer Space Telescope: the Eagle Nebula (which contains the Pillars of Creation), the Omega Nebula, the Trifid Nebula, and the Lagoon Nebula,” they added.

In the next few lines, they shared more information about Nebulae. “Nebulae exist in interstellar space - the space between the stars. The closest known nebula to Earth contains the remnants of a dying star – possibly like our Sun, called the Helix Nebula. At approximately 700 light-years away, even if you could travel at the speed of light, it would still take you 700 years to get there!” they posted.

Take a look at the incredible share by Nasa:

The post has been shared about ten hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 8.3 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“This is absolutely stunning,” wrote an Instagram user. “Just… beautiful,” shared another. “Breathtaking,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

