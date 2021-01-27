Start your day by looking at some ‘cosmic sparkle’. Check out NASA’s post

Add a little shine to your day by looking at this picture of some cosmic sparkle. Shared by NASA on the official Instagram account of Hubble Space Telescope, this post is bound to fill you with intrigue whilst simultaneously informing you about space. No space enthusiast can afford to miss looking at this share.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope's Instagram account shared this image on January 27. The caption shared alongside the post describes what it depicts. It reads, "Here's some cosmic sparkle for your feed. The galaxy pictured in this Hubble image is estimated to be 59 million light-years away! Called I Zwicky 18, it's classified as a dwarf irregular galaxy and is much smaller than our Milky Way Galaxy".

"The concentrated bluish-white knots at the heart of the galaxy are two major starburst regions where stars are forming at a furious rate," further states the text.

Check out the entire share here:

If seeing that stunning snapshot made your jaw drop, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. The share currently has more than 65,400 likes and has also amassed many appreciative comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, "Stunning".

Another individual wrote, "Love seeing starburst regions". "Beyond captivating!" read one comment under the post.

An Instagram user proclaimed, "I appreciate you, NASA," while another rhetorically inquired, "Who doesn't love a little cosmic sparkle?".

What are your thoughts on this?