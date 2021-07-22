Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Start your day with this happy clip of Fiona the hippo and her mom Bibi enjoying summer
trending

Start your day with this happy clip of Fiona the hippo and her mom Bibi enjoying summer

“What a goofball! Wish I could boop that shnoop without getting eaten,” wrote a Twitter user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 10:02 AM IST
The image shows Fiona having a piece of fruit.(Twitter/@cincinnatizoo)

If you’re a regular on social media and love scrolling through delightful videos of animals, then you are probably a fan of the adorable hippo Fiona from Cincinnati Zoo. Now, the Twitter handle of the zoo has shared a clip featuring Fiona with her mom Bibi. The video is bound to put a smile on your face.

The recording starts with Fiona and Bibi enjoying summer by splashing around water and munching on some juicy fruits. “Summer fun with Bibi and Fiona! #TeamFiona,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on July 21, the clip has amassed over 5,400 views and tons of likes and reactions. While many were thrilled to see the playful side of Fiona and her mom, others loved the adorable fruit-munching moments of the mother-daughter duo.

“What a goofball! Wish I could boop that shnoop without getting eaten,” wrote a Twitter user. “Teensy-weensy ears and giant, giant teefs: what a conundrum,” commented another. “Name a better mother/daughter duo. Don't worry, I'll wait,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hippo
TRENDING NEWS

‘World’s most expensive’ ice cream topped with edible gold costs 60,000

Harsh Goenka shares Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, calls it ‘Sheer class’

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP