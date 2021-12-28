Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Static or rotating? Optical illusion involving cubes puzzles people. Watch
trending

Static or rotating? Optical illusion involving cubes puzzles people. Watch

The optical illusion involving cubes was shared on Twitter. Since being posted, it has gone all kinds of viral.
The image is taken from the Twitter video of the optical illusion involving cubes.(Screengrab)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 03:13 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Optical illusions are mind-boggling but at the same time, they are fun too. In fact, the Internet is filled with various kinds of videos and images of optical illusions that leave people puzzled, as well as, entertained. And this one involving two cubes is a perfect addition to that category.

This illusion, every now and then, resurfaces on the Internet and leaves people stunned. Recently, a video of the illusion was shared by a Twitter user with the caption “These cubes are not moving”. The video shows two 3D cubes shifting across an image. However, in reality, they are still.

Turns out, this illusion is created because the lines of the cubes constantly change between black and white while the arrows in the middle of the cubes point to opposite directions, reports Daily Mail. That makes it appear as if the cubes are moving or expanding.

Take a look at the optical illusion that may leave you head buzzing:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared on December 26, the video has gone all kinds of viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 3.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“This one gives me a headache,” posted another. A few also expressed their doubts that the cubes are actually moving. Many, however, explained that it is not. Just like this Twitter user who shared:

The illusion is caused by a phenomenon known as Reverse Phi Illusion, reports Daily Mail. In this, continuous shift of light tricks the brain into thinking that something is in motion when in reality it is static.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP