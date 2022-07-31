Step-dad's love for little baby girl is bound to tug at your heartstrings. Watch

Love knows no boundaries and can exist beyond the lines of blood relations. And that is exactly what has been portrayed in this particular Instagram video that has been going massively viral for the sweetest of reasons. The video opens to show how a dad can be seen playing with his little baby girl. Both in his Instagram bio and in this video, it becomes quite apparent that he is the adoptive father to three children, including the one who can be seen in this video. Through text inserts in the video, he reveals how many people often tell him that he is not the real father of this child but that does not face him at all because of his unconditional love for this adorable baby girl.

The video has been shared on the social media platform with a descriptive and heartfelt caption. It reads, “I let my love tell my story and hopefully it’s loud enough to quiet the doubters.” The video has been shared on Instagram by a video creator named Jason Linton. He has over 4.9 lakh followers on the page where he posts photos and videos about his music and fatherhood in general. There is a good chance that this particular video that has been shared by him will definitely tug at your heartstrings as well.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 3, the video has gotten more than 8.24 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person sweetly notes, "Yeah but he's Dad!" "I believe what ties a family isn’t blood, but it’s the love that’s there. You’re doing great," another user adds. A third response shares, "Your love is way louder than any other noises out there."

