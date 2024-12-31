‘Stop, stop, stop’: Plane narrowly avoids crashing into private jet at Los Angeles airport

Harrowing footage capturing the moment two planes came dangerously close to crashing with each other at the Los Angeles International Airport in the US has surfaced on social media. The clip captures an air traffic controller screaming “stop, stop, stop” at a rolling jet to stop it from colliding with an airbus taking off. Shocking scene: A private jet narrowly escapes a collision with a plane. (X/@airlinevideos)

“'STOP STOP STOP!” LAX ATC urgently called out to a Key Lime Air jet as a Delta jet took off from runway 24L. Was this a runway incursion? All of it captured live during Friday’s Airline Videos Live broadcast,” reads the caption posted along with a video shared on the X page Airline Videos.

A plane-spotter who shared the video on X told the outlet, “In the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never heard an ATC controller tell a plane to ‘Stop, stop, stop’.” The individual added that the private jet kept rolling once the runway was clear.

What did the authorities say?

"Air traffic controllers directed Key Lime Air Flight 563 to hold short of crossing a runway at Los Angeles International Airport because a second aircraft was taking off from the runway at the time,” the FAA said in a statement, reported the Independent. “When the Embraer E135 jet proceeded to cross the hold bars, air traffic controllers told the pilots to stop. The jet never crossed the runway edge line,” the statement added.