Stranger jumps on subway tracks to help man in wheelchair who fell. Video is viral

The video shows the man jumping on the tracks, picking up his wheelchair and then helping him back on the platform.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 05:06 PM IST
A New York man jumped down in the tracks and rescued a man on a wheelchair who fell inside.(Instagram/@subwaycreatures)

A New York man is being hailed as a hero after a video shows him helping a man in a wheelchair who fell on subway tracks. The video has since gone viral all over social media.

The video was recorded by Lauren Mennen and made its way onto various Instagram pages, including one called ‘subwaycreatures’. “This afternoon in Union Square a man in a wheelchair somehow ended up on the subway tracks. Luckily, a Good Samaritan jumped down and rescued the man (and his wheelchair) about 10 seconds before the train came into the station. Huge shout out to whoever the guy is who jumped down to help!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video shows the man jumping on the tracks, picking up his wheelchair and then helping him back on the platform. A few others can also be seen helping both the men seconds before the train arrived.

Watch the video below:

The video, shared some 11 hours ago, has collected over 1.4 lakh likes and various comments praising the man’s actions.

“Who is this NYC non caped crusading real life HERO?!” posted an individual. “Wow! God bless that man for putting his life on the line to make sure that man was helped. Bless him!” shared another. “Faith in humanity restored,” added a third.

According to New York Post, the man was later taken to Bellevue hospital. He was conscious and alert and is in a stable condition.

What do you think about this video?

