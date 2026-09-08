Stranger returns dropped wallet, slams owner for accusing Gurgaon mall guards of stealing: ‘Bade log hain’

What should have been a simple good deed at Gurgaon’s Ambience Mall left a visitor rethinking public courtesy after returning a lost wallet to its owner. The owner, who had initially blamed the security guards for stealing the item, retrieved it without a word of thanks to either the finder or the accused staff members. The post struck a chord on social media, highlighting how frontline service workers endure constant insults to protect their livelihoods.

A man allegedly abused security guards over a lost wallet, which was later recovered by a stranger. (Representational image created using AI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The mall-goer, in a Reddit post, shared, “Something happened at Ambience Mall on Saturday afternoon that honestly left me a little disappointed. While entering the mall through the parking basement, I found a wallet lying near the entry gate. It had quite a bit of cash, government IDs and a debit card, so I handed it over to the security guard nearby and stayed there for a while to make sure it reached the right person instead of just leaving.”

Turns out the owner was looking for the missing item and earlier had accused the guards of stealing it from his parked car. Eventually, it was returned to the owner, but the way he reacted left the Reddit user shocked.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Upon reuniting the owner with his lost belongings, the visitor was taken aback by the man's total lack of gratitude. The individual recalled, “He took the wallet and the first thing he did was start counting his cash. He didn't even acknowledge the security guard or me. No thank you, no smile, just a weird look towards the guard and he walked away with an attitude.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon reuniting the owner with his lost belongings, the visitor was taken aback by the man's total lack of gratitude. The individual recalled, “He took the wallet and the first thing he did was start counting his cash. He didn't even acknowledge the security guard or me. No thank you, no smile, just a weird look towards the guard and he walked away with an attitude.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Reflecting on the disheartening encounter, the poster questioned how such behaviour affects the general public's helpfulness over time.

“Maybe this is just one small incident, but I sometimes wonder if these little interactions are part of a bigger problem. When people stop appreciating basic acts of kindness or courtesy, it can slowly discourage others from helping strangers in the first place. And that's how, little by little, we risk losing some of the basic humanity and empathy that holds a society together.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The individual continued, “Something else happened after this that stayed with me. About an hour later, while I was leaving the mall, I spoke to the guards again. They told me that situations like this aren't unusual for them. They said they regularly face harassment, taunts and insults when people lose things and assume the security staff are responsible.”

The person then shared what one of the security personnel at the mall told him. “One of the guards said something that really stuck with me: ‘Bade log hain, unko hum kya keh sakte hain’.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What did social media say?

An individual recounted, “A similar incident happened with me also in 2018 in Cyberhub and there was no acknowledgement.” Another posted, “The way people treat security guards and waiters tells a lot about their character.”

A third expressed, “You did a good thing. Take a thank you from me. Just because of a couple of bad and ignorant people, we shouldn’t lose faith in humanity.”

A fourth wrote, “Phoenix Mall, Mumbai. A super well-dressed and gold-chained dude with his gf standing some feet ahead of us. Dude dropped a thick wad of 500s, rubber-banded, from his pocket while extracting a phone. Got his attention via multiple ‘Excuse me, sir’ without moving. He glared as to why a pleb was daring to seek his attention. Pointed out the wad on the floor next to him. He and his gf both gave a dirty, annoyed look ... he calmly pocketed the cash and they walked away without a word. I get it that you are too rich to say thanks, but why be angry at someone helping you.” The OP responded, “Exactly! I can understand the panic of losing something, but why be annoyed at the person who just helped you recover it? That's the part I couldn't understand either.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)