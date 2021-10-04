Stray cat that adopted humans becomes ‘employee of month’ at their shop. Watch

The best way to make your day brighter is with the help of a cat related story, so here is a heartwarming – and a tad bit funny – tale of a cat that may just do that. This is a clip that shows a cat walking around in the auto repair shop of the humans it adopted.

Shared on Reddit, the video is a delight to watch. “Beautiful stray cat that adopted owners at an auto parts shop is employee of the month,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the cat sitting atop what appears to a refrigerator. It then gets down and walks around the shop. What makes the video even more fun to watch is how the feline walks around casually without knocking over a single thing.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 78,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments. A few also shared stories of similar incidents.

“I frequent this motorcycle junkyard and they have an orange cat that does the same. Sometimes she follows me when I'm out picking some things out and I ask her where the thing I'm looking for is. She just meows at me and does the slow blink. I started carrying treats for her in my tool box. She's a good helper, keeps me from getting frustrated,” posted a Reddit user.

“That's why he's the employee of the month,” expressed another. “He's so careful with all of the products even more than my human coworkers!” commented a third.

