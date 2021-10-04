Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Stray cat that adopted humans becomes ‘employee of month’ at their shop. Watch
trending

Stray cat that adopted humans becomes ‘employee of month’ at their shop. Watch

Published on Oct 04, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The image shows the stray cat that adopted the humans.(Reddit/@Thund3rbolt)
By Trisha Sengupta

The best way to make your day brighter is with the help of a cat related story, so here is a heartwarming – and a tad bit funny – tale of a cat that may just do that. This is a clip that shows a cat walking around in the auto repair shop of the humans it adopted.

Shared on Reddit, the video is a delight to watch. “Beautiful stray cat that adopted owners at an auto parts shop is employee of the month,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the cat sitting atop what appears to a refrigerator. It then gets down and walks around the shop. What makes the video even more fun to watch is how the feline walks around casually without knocking over a single thing.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 78,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments. A few also shared stories of similar incidents.

“I frequent this motorcycle junkyard and they have an orange cat that does the same. Sometimes she follows me when I'm out picking some things out and I ask her where the thing I'm looking for is. She just meows at me and does the slow blink. I started carrying treats for her in my tool box. She's a good helper, keeps me from getting frustrated,” posted a Reddit user.

“That's why he's the employee of the month,” expressed another. “He's so careful with all of the products even more than my human coworkers!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kid having a rough day gets sweet surprise from bestie he didn’t see for 2 years

Dog ‘chef’ is here to teach how to make ‘banana pamcakes’. Watch and learn

Ever wondered how elephants ‘kiss’ each other? This video shows the answer

‘How to be smart and pretty’: IAF’s incredible pictures wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP