Stray dog goes to a bar to listen to live music. Watch to know what it does next

There is no dearth of videos on the Internet that capture sweet interactions between dogs and humans. Just like this video shared online that showcases a street dog and a man. The video opens with a text insert on the video that reads, "Stray dog walks into a bar and sits down to enjoy the live music. " The video will lift your spirits due to its sheer cuteness quotient.

The clip was shared on Good News Correspondent's Instagram page, which has 1.1 lakh followers on Instagram. The Instagram bio says that the page belongs to an official correspondent of the Good News Movement, where one can only find positive news.

The caption posted alongside the video with several hashtags reads, "Stray dog walks into a bar and sits down to enjoy the live music. Dog clearly wants to be part of the show so it walks up to the musician and plays the guitar with him. Head scratches & pats on the head welcome! Look at that tail wiggle!" The video shows the dog sitting inside the bar and listening to the musician with great intent. The dog can even be seen wagging its tail in joy. As the video progresses, the dog walks up to the man and plays the guitar with him.

Watch the dog video below:

The video was posted a day ago and has since gathered over 41,700 views and more than 3,000 likes. The share has also received several comments.

"Ohhh I could watch this all day long. What a beautiful little doggie, so friendly and loves the guy and his guitar playing!! Pupper has good taste!! I hope he's got a loving owner," wrote an individual with heart emoticons. "The sweetest thing I've seen all day," read another. "This is so precious! this sweetheart found you!" shared a third.

An Instagram user expressed, "That just melts my heart." "LOVE. The performer is so gracious with the dog," commented another. "Sir, you take your new dog home right now," suggested a third.