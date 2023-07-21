Stray dog in Lebanon carries abandoned baby, saves her life

A stray dog in Lebanon has turned into a hero after it carried an abandoned baby to safety. Reportedly, the little girl was left outside a government building in a garbage bag. The pooch carried the garbage bag in its mouth and the infant was finally rescued when a passerby heard her cries from inside the packet.

People can't stop praising the dog that saved an abandoned baby in Lebanon. (Unsplash/@Daniele Franchi)

The unidentified passerby, who discovered the baby, quickly took her to Islamic Hospital where she was treated for bruises on her face and body, reports National. It didn’t take long for social media to react to the news with many condemning the act of abandoning the baby.

How did the dog rescue the baby?

A Twitter user who goes by Farid shared an image of the infant along with a descriptive caption. “This infant who was found dumped today was rescued by a dog. I hope this child will be adopted from a family,” reads a part of their tweet when translated from Arabic.

Many people reacted to the post. Most shared their opinions in Arabic. When translated, most of the replies were about wishes for the baby’s safety and praise for the dog. A few also condemned the people who abandoned the infant.

How Twitter users reacted to the news of a dog saving an abandoned child?

“Criminals are devoid of feeling and humanity. I wish I could adopt her,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sooooo sad. But, I’m glad the baby is safe,” joined another. “If it weren't for the dog, the little girl would have died because she was in a bag of rubbish, and no one would have noticed her,” added a third.

