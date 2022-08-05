Street performer’s rendition of Kal Ho Naa Ho in UK wows people. Watch

Nearly two decades ago the song Kal Ho Naa Ho was released and it didn’t take long for it to win people’s hearts. The song still leaves people emotional and probably that is why there are so many videos which show singers sharing different renditions of the song. Just like how this clip shows. It captures a busker’s performance in a UK street.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the musician named Vish. The wonderful video shows the singer standing in middle of the road. Within moments, he starts singing in a wonderful voice. What will wow you is the sweet twists he adds to the song.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on July 28. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 8.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also wrote how the busker’s performance impressed them.

“Wooww,” posted an Instagram user along with fire emoticons. “It should cross millions views,” shared another. “Wow nice voice, different tune and pants,” posted a third. “You voice is fire,” expressed a fourth. “This is genuinely damn good!” wrote a fifth.