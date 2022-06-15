Struggled to pass class 10th, now an IAS officer. Netizens draw inspiration

There is a saying that marks are just numbers on paper, and they certainly don't decide your future, and a recent Twitter post by an IAF officer aptly proves this phrase. The tweet indicates that hard work, dedication and perseverance are needed to achieve a milestone.

"Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera, while sharing his class 10th mark sheet, wrote that he got only passing marks in class 10th. He had got 35 marks in English, 36 in maths and 38 in science out of his 100. Not only in the whole village but in that school it was said that they could not do anything," reads the tweet by IAS Awanish Sharan when translated from Hindi. He also shared a picture of his fellow IAS Tushar D. Sumera and his class 10th mark sheet. The now viral mark sheet shows how the IAS officer struggled to secure passing marks in his class 10th examinations.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being posted three days ago, the tweet has accumulated over 18,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to express their thoughts.

"I scored 35% in 10th, 3 times failed in 12th, 4th attempt 1st division, got admission at a top University of Odisha, did PG from Central University of Pondicherry , Qualified JRF, Pursuing Ph.D. at Central University of Tamil Nadu. There is no Time limit to start again," shared a Twitter user. "Your are inspiration for those kids who underestimate due to low marks .You have proven that marks don't decide the fate it's your dedication beliefs in yourself making you to reach at high position which no one think at that stage," posted another. "Your marks never decides what you become. You can always change your destiny," expressed a third.

IAS Tushar D. Sumera quoted the tweet shared by IAS Awanish Sharan and wrote, "Thank You, Sir."

Take a look at his tweet below:

His share has received over 9,000 likes and many comments. People took to the comments section to shower him with praises.

"You are an inspiration," commented IAS Awanish Sharan. "Sir u set a example to the world one can work hard and achieve what they want in life," posted a Twitter user.

"I'm here after this post sir. I've the same score in 10th. Now, I got a state government group C post. I'm highly motivated by you sir. Truly, finding strength and building self motivation in the toppers friend circle is very difficult. I've always felt bad for not scoring good. But im fighting n trying so hard to stand among successful persons. From today onwards you are my inspiration sir. Finally, I found my guru. Getting successful person who have scored like me but strived hard to stand out among lakhs is very hard. I'm so fortunate to get you sir," wrote another individual.

IAS officer Tushar D Sumera is currently serving as the collector and district magistrate of Bharuch, Gujarat.

What are your thoughts on this outstanding achievement by IAS Tushar D. Sumera?