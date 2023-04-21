Student claims they scored 94% in exam with ChatGPT’s help

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm since its release. A lot has been said about this AI chatbot as people have been using it for various purposes. From using it to write poems displayed on an AI-based clock to using it to write stories, there are different posts on social media related to its abilities. There is another addition to that list and it is a Reddit post where a student claimed how they studied using this AI chatbot and scored 94% in an examination.

ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration.(REUTERS)

“Hello, This is just my review and innovation on utilising AI to assist with education,” they wrote. In the next few lines they added how they used ChatGPT during their study. “I got a 94 on the exam, despite me studying only for three days without watching a single lecture,” they also added.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 8,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received several comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Teacher: chatgpt turn these key points and concepts into a lecture script for my class. Student: turn this lecture script into its key points and concepts,” joked a Reddit user. “Plot twist: It matched because the lecturer used ChatGPT to write the exam,” joined another. “Yeah, AI really cuts down on the time it takes to sift out the useful information,” commented a third. “I just used it last night to help me study for my statistics exam. When I try to search for ways to solve the problems online, solutions are either WAY too in-depth and unnecessary or fail to explain the problem on the test. What's the solution? I ask chat-gpt to teach me how to solve the problem, and it breaks everything down step by step and explains why things are done that way,” wrote a fourth.

