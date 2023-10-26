Sudha Murty's stories for kids come alive thanks to her new venture on YouTube

Renowned for her contributions as an educator, philanthropist, and author of numerous acclaimed books, Sudha Murty is now gearing up to give her narratives a vivid form. A recent update on this development was shared by her son, Rohan Murty, on LinkedIn, quickly garnering significant interest from a wide audience. Author Sudha Murty is starting a YouTube channel for children's stories. (Instagram)

"My mother, Sudha Murty, is among the leading authors of children's books in India. Encouraged by thousands of letters and emails from children and their parents over the past few years, my mother agreed to lend her stories to an animated series for children. Produced by Aparna Krishnan, 'Story Time with Sudha Amma', launches in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil) on October 31st here on YouTube. The stories are from some of her best-selling children's books. The series will be freely accessible to children everywhere and without a paywall," wrote Rohan Murty on LinkedIn.

He also shared the YouTube link to the channel called 'Katha - Where Stories Come to Life' where Sudha Murty will be narrating these stories. A YouTube video on the channel shows Sudha Murty introducing herself. She further adds that she wants to bring life to the characters she has written through animated form.

An individual wrote, "My kids only buy story books written by her. They are huge fans. Thanks to her."

A second commented, "Awesome! Can’t wait to enjoy this with my kids during story time."

A third posted, "I like books written by her, it's truly a nice read!"

"Wow...that's amazing. Thank you so much Rohan, for sharing this. My daughter has got a collection of most of her stories. She would surely be excited to hear this. Looking forward to revisiting those stories via animated series. Kudos to the team and Sudha ma'am for this," posted a fourth.

