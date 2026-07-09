‘Suhagrat Express’ video deleted: Decorator booked over bedroom-style decor in 1st AC coupe

The viral video of a 1st AC coupe decorated with flowers, balloons, and fairy lights has been deleted from the Instagram page where it was initially shared. This came following social media backlash and actions taken by Indian Railways.

Snippets from a video that went viral and has now been deleted. (Screengrab (Instagram))

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In a tweet on their official X profile, South Central Railway stated that the train was decorated by a contractor hired by a couple travelling on July 6. After the video went viral, the contractor was booked, and a case was lodged against him.

“A couple travelling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express on 6th July, 2026 had privately engaged a decorator online to decorate their 1st AC coupe,” the railways wrote.

The organisation added, “The decorator's entry into the coach at Jalna station was unauthorized and is viewed as a serious lapse. The concerned staff member has been placed under suspension, and a detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered. Appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry findings.”

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{{^usCountry}} The statement on X stated: “Further, the decorator has been booked under the extant provisions of the Railway Act for unauthorized entry into the train, travelling without ticket and indulging in trespassing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement on X stated: “Further, the decorator has been booked under the extant provisions of the Railway Act for unauthorized entry into the train, travelling without ticket and indulging in trespassing.” {{/usCountry}}

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What was the row all about?

The row began when a video went viral showing a 1st AC coupe decorated like a bedroom with flowers, balloons, and fairy lights. The video was originally shared by a Jalna-based event decoration service provider called “Rahat Room Decoration”.

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However, now the video has been deleted from the page. Upon clicking the video link, a message appears that reads, “Sorry, this page isn't available.”

Social media reacts:

Though some social media users welcomed the railway's actions, others questioned how the decorator could get on a train and decorate a coupe without authorities intervening.

An individual wrote, “Were the railway employees and officials blindfolded while this coach was being decorated by the decorator? Action should be taken against everyone responsible at the station, from the station master to the RPF. The decorator's fault isn't as grave as the negligence of the railway staff, and the couple who orchestrated this. The decorator must have been sent by the place where he works; he wouldn't have come willingly.”

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Another commented, “Wasn't the simple solution to ask the couple to pay for the damages and cleaning? Instead of suspending a staff member and booking the decorator.”

The South Central Railway also suspended the concerned Ticket Checker of the Nandigram Express.