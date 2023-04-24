'Suhas is finally getting some love,' says Olivier Lafont after a tweet on his 3 Idiots character went viral

Just a week ago, a tweet praising actor Olivier Lafont's portrayal of Suhas Tandon in the movie 3 Idiots generated a lot of discussion online. The viral tweet talked about how Suhas was actually a 'good person' who worked tirelessly to earn money. After the tweet caught the attention of many people, several agreed with the post. Now, actor Olivier Lafont has also shared a response to the post. The image shows the character Suhas from the film 3 Idiots.(Screengrab)

Olivier Lafont shared the screenshot of the tweet on Facebook and wrote, "Lately, I've been getting messages from people 'apologizing' about misunderstanding the character of Suhas Tandon that I played many years ago in the film 3 idiots, and then this post by Aaraynsh Singh went viral highlighting the conversation about a balanced understanding and appreciation of the place of money in life. It's amazing that both the movie and the character had such an impact then, and even now. It's also nice that Suhas is finally getting some love."

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 1000 times. Many people have also shared comments on the post.

An individual wrote, "Beautiful work man. It's actually nice to see certain characters from childhood being understood better." Another shared, "The tweet getting the appreciation it deserved." A third posted, "This is one of the best things I saw today."