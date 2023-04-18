Twitter user relates to 3 Idiots’ Suhas, explains why he is a ‘good man’

If you have watched 3 Idiots, you may have laughed at the character Suhas Tandon (Olivier Lafont) whom Pia (Kareena Kapoor) almost got married to. The character comes off as a materialistic man who cares only about “price tag”. However, a Twitter user recently shared a thread to explain why Suhas is a ‘good man’ and how he sympathises with the character’s frustration to his ‘ ₹1.5 lakh ki sherwani’ being ruined. The image shows the character Suhas from the film 3 Idiots.(Screengrab)

Twitter user Aaraynsh shared a picture of the character and wrote, “Suhas, I used to laugh at you as a kid, but as I grew up, I realized you were a good man.” He then explained, “Losing a 4-lakh rupee watch, for which you had worked tirelessly, would drive anyone crazy. I now understand now how it feels when a pair of 400 dollar shoes get dirty. Everyone dreams of earning more money, and you were not wrong in making your career choice. ‘Tumne sab kamaya tha shyad islye tumhe keemat yaad thi’ [You earned everything, hence you remembered the price].”

While replying to his own tweet, he added, “As someone who grew up in the middle class, I understand the struggle to chase IITs and IIMs in pursuit of our dreams. Even spilling chutney on a sherwani worth 1.5 lakh on your wedding day and having your fiance walk away from the mandap was not funny. You were a hero.”

“We all have a Suhas in us bas we don't show it out,” commented a Twitter user. “This is a new perspective of Suhas, finally someone saw the good in him,” shared another. “Last line sidha dil pe lagi,” posted a third. “Very well summed up!” expressed a fourth. “They just made us hate one of the most realistic characters of the movie,” wrote a fifth.