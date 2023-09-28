Sundar Pichai gives a sneak peek into Google’s 25th birthday party

Google turned a year older on September 27. This year, the tech giant celebrated its 25th birthday. To mark the occasion, the company shared a playful doodle incorporating the number ‘25’ into its iconic logo on the homepage of its search engine. Now, its CEO Sundar Pichai took to Instagram to offer a sneak peek into the celebrations surrounding Google’s 25th birthday.

This is how Google employees celebrated the company's silver jubilee. (Instagram/@sundarpichai)

“It’s not a birthday without a birthday party - and birthday cupcakes! Great to see Googlers all around the world getting together to celebrate our 25th birthday,” wrote Sundar Pichai while sharing a few pictures on Instagram.

The pictures are from Google’s offices around the world. The first picture shows Pichai addressing employees on the company’s silver jubilee. Another shows employees posing with a scrumptious three-layer cake. Other pictures in the slide show how employees at different offices marked the day. A picture shows cupcakes kept inside the company with ‘25’ or that day’s Google Doodle on them. One picture even shows people writing birthday wishes on a huge poster. The last picture in the slide shows a cute dog posing with a cupcake-shaped stuffed toy and treats.

Take a look at the pictures shared on Instagram by Sundar Pichai:

The pictures were shared a few hours ago. More than 1.3 lakh people have since liked them, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to these photos:

“Thanks Google for all the answers, happy 25th birthday,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Silver Jubilee for @google.”

“Thanks for providing the best web experience,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Happy silver Jubilee to #google.”

“Thank you for always being there for us! I hope someday I can give back what I owe!” remarked a fifth.

