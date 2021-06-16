Sundar Pichai surprises winner of Doodle for Google contest with a video call

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google, recently tweeted a video that shows him surprising a US student named Milo Golding by video calling him to tell him that he has won the Doodle for Google contest this year.

The video begins with Pichai greeting Golding after which he breaks the news to the Kentucky-based 11th grader. He adds that he found Golding’s story very inspiring and says, “We are all rooting for you.” Golding seems pleasantly surprised and thanks Pichai multiple times.

When Golding was 13 years old, he lost his father to a heart attack. It was then that he decided to hold on to hope and support others in similar adversities, details a Google blog. Golding now runs a charity, Sanguine Path, to help children like him who have lost their loved ones. He provides them with holiday gifts, care packages, and back-to-school kits.

Through his doodle, Golding wants to people to know that “regardless of life’s hardships and uncertainties, hope is always there. It’s our job to find that hope in order to move forward.”

In his tweet, Pichai congratulated Golding for the win. He added that Golding’s artwork titled ‘Finding Hope’ was inspired by this year's theme ‘I am strong because…’. “Sharing the news with Milo was the highlight of my week,” Sundar Pichai added.

Watch the heartwarming interaction between Sundar Pichai and Milo Golding:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 77,000 views – and counting. The doodle has inspired many and earned praise from others.

“Congratulations Milo of Kentucky for this touching tribute to your dad,” wrote a Twitter user. “Imagine having the CEO of Google taking the time to congratulate you,” another expressed. “Hope is the only artwork that is keeping our creativity kicking,” mentioned a third.

Golding’s winning artwork was featured on the homepage of the US Google for a day on June 15. He has also won a $30,000 scholarship for his college and a $50,000 technology package for his school.

Golding expressed that being the winner of the contest has been a really fun experience for him. “The other day my mom was telling me how happy and proud she was. She told me I’m becoming the person my dad would have definitely wanted me to become,” he told Google.

He added that this opportunity has helped him reaffirm his belief in what he does, and he would continue to use his art to spread the message of hope and love.

What do you think about this artwork by Doodle for Google contest winner?