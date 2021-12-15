Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suresh Raina dons chef’s hat, cooks winter delicacy sarson ka saag. Watch

“Season of #sarsonkasaag is here!” Suresh Raina wrote while sharing the video.
The image taken from the Instagram video shows Suresh Raina preparing sarson ka saag.(Instagram/@sureshraina3)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:20 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Suresh Raina often posts different shares on Instagram. Every now and then, he also shares videos that showcase him cooking various dishes. Just like this latest video where he donned the chef’s hat to cook a winter delicacy, sarson ka saag.

“Season of #sarsonkasaag is here!” the former cricketer wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show his wearing a blue coloured hoodie. He is seen using a ladle to stir food in a pan. What makes the video even more enjoyable to watch is the background score. It is the song Apna Punjab Hove by Gurdas Maan.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since then, it has received more than 2.5 lakh likes and the numbers are increasing. His post also received a like from actor Suniel Shetty. The share also gathered varied comments.

“Send someeeee,” former actor Mahima Chaudhry wrote while reacting to the video. “Nice,” shared an Instagram user. “Yummm,” posted another. Many expressed their reactions with heart and fire emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Suresh Raina?

