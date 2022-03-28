Sweet friendship between furry puppy and cute baby will make you smile. Watch

Videos that showcase friendships between humans and animals are always delightful to watch. But you know what makes these videos even sweeter? When the humans are babies and the animals are equally tiny sized! Just like this one video that has been posted by an Instagram page dedicated to this teacup Yorkie doggo named Bean.

The video opens to show a little baby and a cute puppy sitting on the floor. The baby is named Sully and keeps looking at the furry puppy as he gets equally excited to look at her. The caption to this video reads, “Bean and Sully. BFFs? I think so! Bean had to keep calm around his small friend. You can see and hear him bursting with excitement. I could watch these two all day!”

Both the baby and the dog are based in Ottawa in Canada. The dog was born in November, 2020 and has gained quite some following on Instagram with more than 10,000 followers and counting. The Instagram page dedicated to this dog is often used to post both images and videos that show him having a good time.

Watch the baby video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on February 17 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring the friendship between the fur baby and the cute baby. It has also received more than a whopping 3.9 million views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Absolutely precious — cutest two little ones! What a pair!” “We could watch these two all day too!,” reads another comment, in reference to the caption that this video was posted with. A third comment reads, “Awwww the way the puppy looks at your bub.”

As part of a follow-up, this video was posted with the caption that reads, “Bean and Sully pt. 2 Both so gentle! Looks like Sully found the sweet spot. Who’s your best friend? Do they have fur too?”

Watch the dog video here:

What are your thoughts on this video of a baby and a cute puppy?

