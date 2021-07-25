Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

“Armadillos are such interesting animals," reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 05:27 PM IST
The image shows the armadillo.(Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)

For many their workweek starts on Monday and as Sunday ends and that day approaches, it triggers all sorts of feelings in them – especially sadness. If you’re someone who is feeling the same that tomorrow is the day when you may have a case of Monday Blues, then here is a video that will lift up your mood. The clip showcases an armadillo that looks just like a Pokemon.

Shared by Reptile Zoo founder Jay Brewer on Instagrm, the video is a delight to watch. “Armadillos are such interesting animals, it kinda reminds me of a pokemon,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than 2.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared all sorts of comments and some wrote how they agree with the caption.

“Hey it’s a pokemon Sandshrew,” wrote an Instagram user. A few others too mentioned the same character from the cartoon pokemon. “He is so perfect,” expressed another. “How cute pokemon,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

